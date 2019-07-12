Former Rochester school employee sentenced for criminal sexual conduct

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An ex-employee of Rochester Public Schools is sentenced for 5th degree criminal sexual conduct.

Nicholas Gerald Keller, 31 of Stewartville, was ordered Friday to spend 44 days in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center and serve four years of supervised probation. Keller must also either pay a $500 fine or perform 50 hours of community work service.

He is a former employee of Sunset Terrace Elementary.

Keller was charged with 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct in September 2017. Authorities say Keller had sexual contact with a 2nd grade student between September 2016 and May 2017. That charge was later reduced as part of a plea deal.

Possession of child pornography charges against Keller were dismissed after investigators said they couldn’t prove the image were actually child porn. A second person also accused Keller of criminal sexual conduct after his arrest but it was determined the statute of limitations had expired in that case.