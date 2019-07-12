Clear

Former Rochester school employee sentenced for criminal sexual conduct

Accused of sexual contact with a 2nd grader.

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 1:18 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An ex-employee of Rochester Public Schools is sentenced for 5th degree criminal sexual conduct.

Nicholas Gerald Keller, 31 of Stewartville, was ordered Friday to spend 44 days in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center and serve four years of supervised probation. Keller must also either pay a $500 fine or perform 50 hours of community work service.
He is a former employee of Sunset Terrace Elementary.

Keller was charged with 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct in September 2017. Authorities say Keller had sexual contact with a 2nd grade student between September 2016 and May 2017. That charge was later reduced as part of a plea deal.

Possession of child pornography charges against Keller were dismissed after investigators said they couldn’t prove the image were actually child porn. A second person also accused Keller of criminal sexual conduct after his arrest but it was determined the statute of limitations had expired in that case.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Albert Lea
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Austin
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Charles City
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Rochester
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Tracking Returning Heat, Humidity, and Possible Storms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Summer Shelters in Demand

Image

Lights for Liberty Protests Happening Today

Image

Tracking the Kick Off to Our Heatwave

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking a heatwave and a possibility for strong storms

Image

Honkers defeat La Crosse on the road

Image

Cubs' Lester invites Ashlyn Clark to Wrigley

Image

Austin sophomore named All-American

Image

Mason City defeats WSR, 10-0

Image

Fishy phone calls

Image

New development plan passes another hurdle in Clear Lake

Community Events