Former Rochester school employee pleads guilty to sex crime

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A former employee of Sunset Terrace Elementary has pleaded guilty to 5th degree criminal sexual conduct.
Nicholas Gerald Keller, 31 of Stewartville, was originally charged with 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct. Authorities say Keller had sexual contact with a 2nd grade student between September 2016 and May 2017. Possession of child pornography charged were initially filed but later dismissed after authorities decided they could not prove the images were actually child porn.
After his arrest, a second person accused Keller of criminal sexual conduct but that charge was dismissed after it was determined the statute of limitations had run out.
Keller has now entered a guilty plea to a reduced charge and is scheduled to be sentenced on July 12.
