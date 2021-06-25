Clear

Former Rochester resident sent to federal prison for espionage

Pleaded guilty to supplying top-secret information to a foreign nation.

Posted: Jun 25, 2021 12:23 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WASHINGTON, DC – A former Rochester woman is going to federal prison for espionage.

Mariam Taha Thompson, 62, pleaded guilty to delivering classified national defense information to aid a foreign government and has been sentenced to 23 years behind bars.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Thompson worked as a contract linguist at an overseas U.S. military facility where she was entrusted with a Top-Secret government security clearance. In her plea, Thompson admitted that she started communicating with her unindicted co-conspirator in 2017 using a video-chat feature on a secure text and voice messaging application. Court documents state that Thompson developed a romantic interest in her co-conspirator and learned the unindicted co-conspirator had a family member who was in the Lebanese Ministry of the Interior and that the unindicted co-conspirator claimed to have received a ring from Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary-general of Lebanese Hezbollah.

When Thompson was assigned to a Special Operations Task Force facility in Iraq, the United States launched a series of airstrikes in Iraq targeting Kata’ib Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed foreign terrorist organization. Those airstrikes culminated in a January 3, 2020, strike that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force commander Qasem Suleimani, as well as the founder of Kata’ib Hezbollah, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Federal prosecutors say after Suleimani’s death, the unindicted co-conspirator began asking Thompson to provide “them” with information about the human assets who had helped the United States to target Suleimani. Thompson confessed she understood “them” to be Lebanese Hezbollah, including an unnamed high-ranking military commander.

After being asked for such information in early January 2020, the Justice Department says Thompson began accessing dozens of files concerning human intelligence sources, including true names, personal identification data, background information and photographs of the human assets, as well as operational cables detailing information the assets provided to the U.S. government. Court document state Thompson used several techniques to pass this information on to the unindicted co-conspirator, who told her that his contacts were pleased with the information and that the Lebanese Hezbollah military commander wanted to meet Thompson when she came to Lebanon.

Investigators say When she was arrested by the FBI on February 27, 2020, Thompson had used her access to classified national defense information to provide her co-conspirator with the identities of at least eight clandestine human assets; at least 10 U.S. targets; and multiple tactics, techniques and procedures.

“Thompson’s sentence reflects the seriousness of her violation of the trust of the American people, of the human sources she jeopardized and of the troops who worked at her side as friends and colleagues,” said Assistant Attorney General John C. Demers for the Justice Department’s National Security Division. “That Thompson passed our nation’s sensitive secrets to someone whom she knew had ties to Lebanese Hezbollah made her betrayal all the more serious. Thompson’s sentence should stand as a clear warning to all clearance holders that violations of their oath to this country will not be taken lightly, especially when they put lives at risk.”

