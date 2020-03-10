Clear

Former Rochester police officer charged with child sex crimes

Joshua Laber
Joshua Laber

Charges include physical abuse and child porn.

Posted: Mar 10, 2020 11:50 AM
Updated: Mar 10, 2020 11:55 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A former Rochester police officer is facing charges of child sex abuse and child pornography.

Joshua Paul Laber, 42, made his first court appearance Monday for 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct and possession of pornographic works involving minors. He was then released on bail.

The Rochester Police Department says it got three reports from Olmsted County Social Services about Laber. The first was about putting a camera in bathroom when a juvenile female took a shower. The second involved the juvenile female telling a therapist that Laber told the girl he wanted to have sexual contact with her. The third report was about the victim telling a friend that Laber had touched her genitals.

Rochester police also say a search of a computer found in a car registered to Laber had pornographic images of females between 10 and 12 years old.

Laber resigned from the Rochester police force in April 2015. Court documents state all of these alleged offenses happened years after he left the department.  Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen issued the following statement on Laber's arrest:

"The current charges that Mr Laber is facing stem from conduct that occurred after he resigned from the police department. The conduct alleged in the charges filed against Mr Laber are absolutely contrary to the department’s mission and core values."

