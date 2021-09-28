Former Rochester business executive accused of stealing over $600,000

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A former executive at Reichel Foods is charged with stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the company.

Thomas James Wiechmann, 55 of Austin, is facing four felony counts of theft by swindle. Authorities say Wiechmann worked at Rochester-based Reichel Foods from April 1997 through March 18, 2021 and served as the Chief Financial Officer, the second-highest ranking executive in the company. Court records state he was fired after it was discovered Wiechmann had been using company credit cards for his own benefit.

Investigators say Wiechmann charged a total of $603,172.96 to company credit cards between 2013 and 2019, stating that “hardly a day went by without unauthorized credit card charges.” Court records say there were hundreds of charges for entertainment, meals, hotels, airline tickets, a custom alarm service, and other retail products from stores such as Fleet Farm, Menards, Loews, Sams Club, Costco, and H-Vee.

Wiechmann is also accused of keeping the credit card reward points for his unauthorized purchases.