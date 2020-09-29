Keeping Covid away: Stewartville adds new employee to monitor the virus

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way students learn. Since last year, students in each grade level and in college have been learning remotely. This year, they are continuing to but some are attending class in person and following a hybrid schedule, including those in Stewartville.

This year, registered nurse Tricia Bredesen, is working in the district as a COVID-19 coordinator to help manage how to handle the pandemic.

"We didn't hire her with the intent that she is supposed to keep our schools open," said the district's superintendent Belinda Selfors. "What she is doing is making sure we are prepared to respond to COVID and program our systems to be responsive to it."

A former Rochester Public Schools healthcare worker and resident of Stewartville, Bredesen assists with weekly COVID updates, any data transfer, and contact tracing. She also has incident command training through FEMA and is responsible for attending weekly meetings with the Minnesota Department of Health, Minnesota Department of Education, and Olmstead County Public Health.

"I have been a registered nurse for over 18 years and have many years of nursing experience," said Bredesen.

The nurse has worked in several specialties and was a Health Office Nurse for Rochester Public Schools. She will be employed for the entire school year. Classes remain in person for children in PreK-fifth grade while those in grades sixth-twelve follow a hybrid schedule.