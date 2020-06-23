Former Rochester Honker signs with Cincinnati

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS - While much of the sports world is still on pause, business must go on as usual which includes signing players to rosters. Alex McGarry spent one season with the Rochester Honkers in 2018. While so much seems unfamiliar during the age of the coronavirus, the fact that he is one step closer to reaching his childhood dream is the only thing he's certain of at this point.

"Even just signing the contract and getting started on the next level like you said is a dream come true," McGarry told KIMT News 3 Sports.

McGarry is seeing all of the blood, sweat, and tears that he has poured into America's pastime beginning to pay off.

During his stint with the Honkers, he tallied eight home runs and 32 RBIs. He then began his Division I collegiate career at Oregon State where he earned All-Pac-12 First Team honors in his inaugural season.

This past week, he signed with the Cincinnati Reds without hesitancy.

"This uncertainty seems like it's going to keep going for a little bit and into next year's draft," McGarry said. "I feel like getting a contract this year - getting a foot in the door is a way to ensure that I avoid some of the craziness that's coming up."

He is currently in Arizona finalizing the signing process. From there, he will go to Dayton, Ohio, or Billings, Mont.

"It's just kind of a wait and see scenario with COVID and everything, things are kind of strange but just so grateful for everybody that's been there along the way."

McGarry says he's also thankful for his time spent in the Med City where he became a better baseball player and made friendships that will last a lifetime.

"So many guys that I played with, even the coaches, all reached out to me when I signed. They were so happy for me and those are guys I still talk to regularly."