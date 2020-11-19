Former Rochester Chipotle employee arrested after knife threats

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A disgruntled former employee was arrested Wednesday after allegedly threatening to stab former co-workers.

Police were called to Chipotle at 1:12 p.m. after Christoper Sullivan, 20, came to the restaurant and pulled out a pocketknife before swinging it around.

The day before, Sullivan went into the restaurant and asked for his check. Before leaving, he said he was going to stab everyone.

After arriving with the knife, he said "his homies were going to come there" before he left.

Officers located him in the 1800 block of Hiawatha Ct. NE. with four other passengers (two 18-year-old females, a 21-year-old female and a 22-year-old male).

He was arrested and is facing charges of second-degree assault and terroristic threats.