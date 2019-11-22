Former Riceville coach and player continue to share a love for the game

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – For those of us who have had mentors in life, we will carry the life lessons they taught us for years to come. In the case of Chris Conger, he’ll never forget those lessons or who inspired him to be a coach someday.

“I wanted to be a coach someday for the very reason they coach,” Conger said. “You’re looked up to, you’re respected, and you have a chance to make relationships that last a lifetime and I think he instilled that in me and I’m trying to do the same.”

Conger is now an assistant football coach at Grundy center and he is talking about his formative years and the lessons taught by the man that he still views as his unfailing mentor, Coach Warren Haacke.

“We always had a little thing on Thursdays called the circle and we gathered after our Thursday practice and got in a circle, and I’d bring up and the coaches would bring up being a good father, being a father someday,” Haacke said.

Those lessons endure well beyond high school. Coach Haacke saw the potential his protege had and began grooming him to coach.

“He was very detail-oriented and I just knew he’d probably coach someday, and the opportunity came along…..and he traveled from Cedar Falls to Riceville three years to coach.”

Last week, the game they love placed them on opposite sidelines in a battle for a chance to reach the Class A state championship. Grundy Center defeated St. Ansgar, where Haacke is currently an assistant coach, in order to advance to the state title game. Warren’s daughter, Elisa, submitted a photo of the two embracing at the 50-yard line during the postgame handshake.

“I just said good ball game and tell him I love him quite often and we’ve actually kept a pretty good bond over the years,” Haacke said.

“Every once in a while we’ll make a phone call to each other and maintain that relationship, ask how each other did, and the possibility that we might see each other down the road. You just talk each other up, say good luck, and go get it.”