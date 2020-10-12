Former RRMR teacher sentenced for embezzling more than $10,000

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – An educator accused of embezzling over $10,000 from the Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock school district has entered a plea of “no contest.”

Deborah Lynne Kadera, 52 of Rockford, had been charged with 1st degree theft but has reached a plea deal for a reduced charge of 3rd degree theft.

Authorities say that while Kadera worked as a special education teacher at the RRMR school district between May 2009 and January 2019, she stole over $24,000 from the RRMR Parent Teacher Organization and the school district’s junior class account.

A “no contest” plea means that Kadera is neither admitting nor denying her guilt. She’s been given a deferred judgment and sentenced to two years of supervised probation. Kadera must also pay restitution and a civil penalty of $850. If she fulfills all the terms of the plea deal, this conviction will be removed from her criminal record.