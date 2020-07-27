Former RRMR teacher arrested for theft

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A former special education teacher has been arrested and charged with stealing over $10,000 from the Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock Community School District.

Deborah Lynne Kadera, 52 of Rockford, is facing one count of 1st degree theft. That’s a class “C” felony in Iowa, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Court documents state that Kadera stole from the RRMR school district while working there between May 1, 2009 and January 31, 2019. On June 30, the State Auditor’s Office issued a report that named Kadera as being responsible for $18,086.94 in undeposited collections, $3,783.77 in improper payments, and $3,162.75 in unsupported payments. Kadera was responsible for the money in the RRMR Parent Teacher Organization and the school district’s Junior class account when the alleged misappropriation occurred.

Kadera was placed on paid administrative leave after financial irregularities were discovered and she later resigned from the school district.

A criminal complaint was filed on July 23 and a warrant for her arrest was served on Monday.

