Former RPS students calling for Superintendent Munoz to resign after more plagiarism accusations

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Former Rochester Public Schools students are calling for the resignation of Superintendent Michael Munoz amid more plagiarism accusations.

Those who signed say there is a “history of plagiarism persisting at least the past three years” and added“Mr. Muñoz plagiarized multiple graduation speeches and letters to families and students from other educators and administrators.”

“We were taught over and over again that plagiarism is academic dishonesty, and such actions will have severe consequences. Not only did Mr. Muñoz decide to plagiarize repeatedly, he decided to plagiarize items which were supposed to have been written with a heartfelt hand. Beyond academic dishonesty, his actions betrayed the members of this community who assumed he had written communications with his own effort, that he had cared enough to do so,” the former students said.

The new allegations come two months after Superintendent Munoz was suspended for five days without pay after sending a plagiarized letter of gratitude to RPS staff ahead of Thanksgiving.

You can read the full statement from former RPS students here.