Former RCTC president exemplifies school spirit

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Behind every team is an avid sports fan. For RCTC, Don Suppala has been with the Yellowjackets every step of the way for nearly five decades. His story is best told through the coaches who have been so positively impacted by his leadership.

“I couldn’t tell you the last time he missed a home game,” Brian LaPlante said.

Whether playing at home or on the road, Supalla, former RCTC president, could always be counted on to be in the stands.

“It means a lot because he will usually bring a couple of guys along,” Amber Zitzow said. “If he’s not able to be there, he always gets an email or comes up ‘Amber, I’m so sorry I’m going to miss tomorrow. Is it going to be live-streamed?’ It bugs him when he’s going to miss.”

Supalla served more than 40 years as RCTC president, a tenure lasting from 1972-2013. If it’s at RCTC, he helped make it possible.

“He really was the main cog of helping us get this facility in working with the city. He was a big part of why I think our athletic program made a big jump, especially in the early 2000s,” LaPlante said.

Supalla is more than a loyal sports fan. He has been an unfailing reporter of RCTC greatness too, scanning newspapers fr accounts of milestone moments to share with coaches and players.

“When you get your first win and two days later you get a newspaper article with a card that says congratulations….for him to do that and take the time to cut out a newspaper article and sending it to me, you know that he cares about you,” said Jason Bonde.

“25 years ago when I got hired here, he was president. As the 23-year-old punk kid that I was, it could have went differently and some people would have never taken a chance on a young guy like myself at the time. I’m very, very fortunate to have him as my boss,” LaPlante added.

All three coaches expressed sincere thanks for all that Don Supalla has done for RCTC and the Rochester community.