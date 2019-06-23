Clear

Former Pennsylvania Congressman launches Presidential campaign

Joe Sestak Joe Sestak

Retired Navy admiral starts candidacy in Waterloo, Iowa.

Posted: Jun 23, 2019 5:57 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Former Pennsylvania congressman Joe Sestak has become the latest Democrat to enter the presidential race.

The retired Navy admiral who calls himself "Admiral Joe" on his campaign website joins a crowded Democratic field seeking the nomination to challenge President Donald Trump. He was launching his longshot candidacy Sunday afternoon at a veterans' museum in Waterloo, Iowa.

Sestak decries what he calls "America's retreat from the world" and says strong action is needed to deal with climate change, corporate accountability and China's geopolitical threat.

"The president is not the problem; he is the symptom of the problem people see in a system that is not fair and accountable to the people," Sestak said in his campaign video.

Sestak served two terms in the House, then defied party leaders by running against incumbent Sen. Arlen Specter in the 2010 primary. Sestak beat Specter, but lost the general election to Republican Pat Toomey. Sestak sought a rematch against Toomey in 2016 but national Democrats recruited a primary challenger who defeated him.

He said he delayed his entry into the presidential race while his daughter battled brain cancer, which returned after she first beat it at age 4.

"Throughout this past year, Alex again showed she is stronger than me, heroically beating the single digit odds once more, drawing on the fortitude of her mom," Sestak said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Tracking our severe weather threat for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Heat and humidity in this week

Image

Sara's Forecast

Image

Former Austin Bruins goalie drafted in the NHL

Image

Softball highlights from Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tonight's Severe Chances

Image

Remembering World War II

Image

IGHSAU Week 5 Poll

Image

Chateau Speedway inaugural Hall of Fame

Image

Osage vs. Lake Mills

Image

Theatre company buys building

Community Events