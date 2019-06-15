Former Panther, Nick Nurse, leads Raptors to championship

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS - Sports fans agree that it was time that we saw a new NBA champion on Thursday.

However, did you know that the Raptors’ head coach Nick Nurse is a former Northern Iowa Panther?

He played for the Panthers from 1985 to 1989 where he holds the three-point percentage record at 46.8 percent. He then became an assistant coach for the Panthers after he graduated for one season.

He also spent time in the BBL and D-Leagues.