Former Panther, Nick Nurse, leads Raptors to championship

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS - Sports fans agree that it was time that we saw a new NBA champion on Thursday.
However, did you know that the Raptors’ head coach Nick Nurse is a former Northern Iowa Panther?
He played for the Panthers from 1985 to 1989 where he holds the three-point percentage record at 46.8 percent. He then became an assistant coach for the Panthers after he graduated for one season.
He also spent time in the BBL and D-Leagues.
