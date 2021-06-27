Former Osage man sentenced for lascivious acts with a child

OSAGE, Iowa – A former Mitchell County man is sentenced after pleading guilty to a sex crime.

Marcus John McNealy, 24 of Sheffield and formerly of Osage, was initially charged with four counts of second-degree sexual abuse and four counts of third-degree sexual abuse. He was accused of abusing a child between May 2011 and November 2016 while McNealy living in Mitchell County.

McNealy eventually pleaded guilty to one count of lascivious acts with a child.

He’s now been given a deferred judgment and five years of supervised probation. McNealy must also pay a $750 civil penalty, register as a sex offender, and complete all recommended sex offender treatment. If he successfully completes his probation, this conviction will be removed from McNealy’s record.