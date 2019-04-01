Former Northwood-Kensett teacher sentenced for drug possession

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A teacher and two other women are sentenced on drug charges in Worth County.

Sara Marie Fenske, Joya Leanne Salzkorn, and Taylor Kelli Pohar were arrested after the search of a Northwood home on November 17, 2018. Sheriff’s deputies say methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription pills, and drug paraphernalia were found.

Fenske, who resigned from the Northwood-Kensett school district after her arrest, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana-2nd offense. She’s been sentenced to two days in jail and a $315 fine.

Salzkorn entered a guilty plea to possession of meth-2nd offense and received 52 days in jail.

Pohar pleaded guilty to possession of meth-3rd or subsequent offense and was given three to five years of probation.