Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Former Northwood-Kensett teacher sentenced for drug possession

Joya Salzkorn (left), Sara Fenske (middle), Taylor Pohar (right). Joya Salzkorn (left), Sara Fenske (middle), Taylor Pohar (right).

Two other women also pleaded guilty.

Posted: Apr. 1, 2019 7:30 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A teacher and two other women are sentenced on drug charges in Worth County.

Sara Marie Fenske, Joya Leanne Salzkorn, and Taylor Kelli Pohar were arrested after the search of a Northwood home on November 17, 2018. Sheriff’s deputies say methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription pills, and drug paraphernalia were found.

Fenske, who resigned from the Northwood-Kensett school district after her arrest, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana-2nd offense. She’s been sentenced to two days in jail and a $315 fine.

Salzkorn entered a guilty plea to possession of meth-2nd offense and received 52 days in jail.

Pohar pleaded guilty to possession of meth-3rd or subsequent offense and was given three to five years of probation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Rochester
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
It's not an April Fools' joke..tracking snow tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Rain Becoming Snow/Mix Overnight

Image

Sharing the Gift of Life

Image

Rochester Schools Looking to the Future

Image

Police shortage

Image

Staying safe in a rideshare

Image

Gold Cross no longer

Image

United leaves privatized system

Image

Raising money for clean drinking water for Sudan

Image

House damaged in fire

Image

MercyOne: Risk factors connected to AFib

Community Events