Former North Iowa teacher pleads guilty to sex with a student

CRESCO, Iowa – A former Howard County teacher accused of having sex with a student is pleading guilty.
Tiffany Ranweiler-Oblander, 31 of Decorah, entered a guilty plea Tuesday to sexual exploitation by a school employee. She was arrested in early May 2018 after the Howard County Sheriff’s Office said it had gotten evidence Ranweiler-Oblander engaged in sexual conduct with a then-18-year-old student four times between March and April 2018.
Ranweiler-Oblander was working as a high school/middle school teacher at the time and was placed on administrative leave by the school district after her arrest.
A sentencing date has not been set.
For previous coverage of this story, click here.
