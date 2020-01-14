Clear

Former North Iowa teacher pleads guilty to sex with a student

Authorities say student was 18 when the sexual conduct happened in 2018.

Posted: Jan 14, 2020 1:24 PM
Updated: Jan 14, 2020 1:29 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CRESCO, Iowa – A former Howard County teacher accused of having sex with a student is pleading guilty.

Tiffany Ranweiler-Oblander, 31 of Decorah, entered a guilty plea Tuesday to sexual exploitation by a school employee. She was arrested in early May 2018 after the Howard County Sheriff’s Office said it had gotten evidence Ranweiler-Oblander engaged in sexual conduct with a then-18-year-old student four times between March and April 2018.

Ranweiler-Oblander was working as a high school/middle school teacher at the time and was placed on administrative leave by the school district after her arrest.

A sentencing date has not been set.

For previous coverage of this story, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 11°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 13°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 12°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 4°
More snow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Does your car have a winter survival kit?

Image

Snowmobile safety suggestions from the DNR

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/13

Image

Tigers have all of the key ingredients

Image

Crestwood Cadets girl's basketball finds rhythm

Image

Changing bus routes in Rochester

Image

Protesting on opening day

Image

Becoming a page is a big service

Image

UPDATE: Second teen dies from crash

Community Events