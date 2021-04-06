Former North Iowa school bus driver pleads not guilty to drunk driving with kids on board

MASON CITY, Iowa – A former school bus driver accused of driving drunk with school kids on board is pleading not guilty.

Rebecca Anne Spencer, 44 of Forest City, is charged in Cerro Gordo County District Court with OWI-2nd offense and three counts of child endangerment.

Authorities say Spencer was driving a van for the Forest City Community School District on March 12 when she was stopped for speeding in Cerro Gordo County. The arresting officer says he smelled alcohol as he spoke to Spencer, she failed field sobriety tests, and a breath test showed her blood alcohol content at .244 percent, over three times the legal limit.

Court documents state there were three young school children in the van Spencer was driving and she has a previous drunk driving conviction in 2016.

A trial is now scheduled to begin on June 22. Spencer resigned her position at a special meeting of the Forest City School Board on March 16.