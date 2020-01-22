Former North Iowa firefighter sentenced for sex abuse

MASON CITY, Iowa – A former Mason City firefighter is going to prison for have sex with a teenager.

Gendel Benjamin Ugale Bimbo, 30 and now living in San Diego, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree sexual abuse for having sex with a 15-year-old at the Hampton Inn and Suites in Mason City in January 2019.

He’s been sentenced to up to 10 years behind bars, with credit for time served, and will have to sign up with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry upon his release from prison.