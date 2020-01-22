MASON CITY, Iowa – A former Mason City firefighter is going to prison for have sex with a teenager.
Gendel Benjamin Ugale Bimbo, 30 and now living in San Diego, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree sexual abuse for having sex with a 15-year-old at the Hampton Inn and Suites in Mason City in January 2019.
He’s been sentenced to up to 10 years behind bars, with credit for time served, and will have to sign up with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry upon his release from prison.
Related Content
- Former North Iowa firefighter sentenced for sex abuse
- Austin sex abuser sentenced
- Sex abuse sentence in northeast Iowa
- California man sentenced for child sex crime in North Iowa
- Sex abuse sentence in Freeborn County
- Floyd County sex abuser sentenced to prison
- Austin man sentenced for child sex abuse
- Child sex abuse sentence in Freeborn County
- Austin man sentenced for child sex abuse
- Austin man sentenced for child sex abuse
Scroll for more content...