Former North Iowa casino employee pleads not guilty to theft

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Worth County woman is pleading not guilty to an accusation she stole thousands of dollars from the Diamond Jo Casino.

Sarah Elizabeth Daniel, 45 of Northwood, is charged with second-degree theft. Her trial is scheduled to begin on June 9.

Authorities say casino staff contacted them on July 17, 2020, about Daniel allegedly stealing money. An investigator says Daniel was then seen the following day taking about $790 from a cash drawer. Daniel is accused of stealing at least $3,845 while working at the casino between June 27 and July 18 of 2020.

Daniel was arrested in January 2021.