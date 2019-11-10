MASON CITY, Iowa -- Former Newman Catholic baseball star Josh Fitzgerald announced on Twitter that he has committed to TCU to further his athletic career.
The former Knight batted .451 with a state-high 16 home runs in 2019, leading Newman to a state championship.
Related Content
- Former Newman baseball star Josh Fitzgerald commits to TCU
- Newman Catholic's Taylor commits to University of Iowa for baseball.
- Purdy, Cyclones overwhelm TCU 49-24
- They're back! Newman returns to state baseball
- 11 straight! Newman returns to state baseball
- Fitzgerald, Newman Catholic roll past Don Bosco to reach state title game
- Cyclones lose in final minute against TCU
- SAW: Stewartville's Josh Buri
- SAW: Newman's Peyton Olson
- SAW: Newman's Austin Eckenrod
Scroll for more content...