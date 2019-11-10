Clear

Former Newman baseball star Josh Fitzgerald commits to TCU

The former Knight is heading to Texas.

Posted: Nov 10, 2019 10:39 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

MASON CITY, Iowa -- Former Newman Catholic baseball star Josh Fitzgerald announced on Twitter that he has committed to TCU to further his athletic career.

The former Knight batted .451 with a state-high 16 home runs in 2019, leading Newman to a state championship.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 8°
Rochester
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 6°
An intense polar cold blast will arrive early this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Preparing for Veterans Day events

Image

Bernie Sanders makes his way to North Iowa

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/10

Image

Former Newman baseball star Josh Fitzgerald commits to TCU

Image

Mohawks swimmers place in state meet

Image

Grizzlies fall to Alexandria 4-3

Image

Weather forecast 11/9

Image

Toys for Tots Drive

Image

Kamala Harris stumps in Mason City

Image

Stewartville volleyball wins first state title since 2014

Community Events