Former Newman Catholic coach receives National Hall of Fame plaque

Bertsch will be forever known as one of the best prep wrestling coaches in the nation.

Posted: Jan 9, 2020 11:25 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MASON CITY, Iowa – Former Newman Catholic wrestling coach, Mark Bertsch received his National Wrestling Hall of Fame plaque at Thursday’s meet.

Bertsch became the varsity head coach in 1985 and compiled a record of 395-28-6.

During his tenure, he coached eight state champions, 14 state finalists, and 80 state qualifiers.

Bertsch stepped down as head coach after the 2019 season.

