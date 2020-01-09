Former Newman Catholic coach receives National Hall of Fame plaque

MASON CITY, Iowa – Former Newman Catholic wrestling coach, Mark Bertsch received his National Wrestling Hall of Fame plaque at Thursday’s meet.
Bertsch became the varsity head coach in 1985 and compiled a record of 395-28-6.
During his tenure, he coached eight state champions, 14 state finalists, and 80 state qualifiers.
Bertsch stepped down as head coach after the 2019 season.
