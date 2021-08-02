Former NIACC track and field star competes in the Olympics

MASON CITY, Iowa - A former NIACC track star competed in the long jump in the Olympics.

Rellie Kaputin made her Olympic debut this year for her home country of Papua New Guinea.

She competed yesterday in Tokyo.

"She's quiet. She works extremely hard. You would see her down at the rec center even outside of practice doing drills to prepare herself. She was a great student and just a pleasure to be around," says Curtis Vais.

Curtis was teh head track and field coach when Rellie Kaputin represented North Iowa Area Community College in track and field.

She was at NIACC from 2014 through 2015 and was an All-American.

Coach Vais credits Rellie's jump coach, Megan Bedford, with fueling her improvement during her time in Iowa.

"This is definitely special. I konw that I did see one interview that she did. Once she found out that she qualified, she broke down. Obviously all the years of hard work that she put in. It means a lot. I know, at NIACC, especially around the athletic department, everyone knows that she's at the Olympics," says Curtis.

Coach Vais says Rellie was a great leader and demonstrated that it takes hard work to be successful.

On Sunday, she went 21 feet in the long jump finishing 19th overall, just short of qualifying for the finals.

Rellie holds the record in her home country of Papua New Guinea in the long jump, triple jump, and high jump.

"I'm very happy for her. Because of the way she handled herself. She just went out and worked hard. And well deserved," says Curtis.

Rellie is the second NIACC athlete to compete in the Olympics.

Former NIACC wrestler Joe Corso competed in 1976.