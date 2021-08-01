Clear
Former NIACC athlete is trying for Olympic gold

Image courtesy of NIACC.
Image courtesy of NIACC.

Representing her home country of Papua New Guinea.

Posted: Aug 1, 2021 10:48 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A former competitor at North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) will take the field Sunday night to try and win an Olympic medal.

Rellie Kaputin was a NIACC athlete in 2014-2015 and the school says she will represent her home country of Papua New Guinea in women’s long jump. The preliminary rounds start Sunday evening and the finals are set for Tuesday.

NIACC says the 28-year-old Kaputin qualified for the Olympics with a jump of 6.42 meters (21 feet, 0 3/4 inches) at the Festival of Athletics in Townsville, Queensland in June. She was one of 32 athletes selected to compete in the women's long jump. Kaputin is Papua New Guinea's national record holder in the long jump (6.5 meters), triple jump (13.28 meters) and high jump (1.77 meters).

"I want to make it to the finals and also break my own national record of 6.5 meters," she says.

Kaputin is the second NIACC athlete to compete in the Olympic Games. The school says Former NIACC wrestler Joe Corso was a member of the United States Olympic team in 1976.

