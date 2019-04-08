Former NIACC all-American traded to Twins organization

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Former NIACC all-American Malique Ziegler was traded to the Minnesota Twins organization Monday in a move that sent first baseman Tyler Austin to the San Francisco Giants.

Ziegler, 22, opened the 2019 season with the San Jose Giants (Single-A). He has played 143 career minor league games.

Ziegler, an outfielder, hit .395 with 22 home runs and 31 stolen bases at NIACC during the 2016 season.