Former NIACC all-American traded to Twins organization

Ziegler, an outfielder, hit .395 with 22 home runs and 31 stolen bases at NIACC during the 2016 season.

Posted: Apr. 8, 2019 1:27 PM
Updated: Apr. 8, 2019 1:34 PM

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Former NIACC all-American Malique Ziegler was traded to the Minnesota Twins organization Monday in a move that sent first baseman Tyler Austin to the San Francisco Giants.
Ziegler, 22, opened the 2019 season with the San Jose Giants (Single-A). He has played 143 career minor league games.
