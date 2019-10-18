Clear
Former NE Iowa hospital chief executive pleads guilty to theft

Butikofer was accused of stealing nearly $257,000 from January 2009 through March 15, 2017, by failing to properly record personal trips as vacation or paid time off and by seeking reimbursement for the expenses.

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 8:41 AM

MANCHESTER, Iowa (AP) — A former chief executive officer of a northeast Iowa hospital has pleaded guilty to theft.

Delaware County District Court records say 61-year-old Lon Butikofer entered the plea Tuesday. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 3.

Another former executive at Regional Medical Center in Manchester, 53-year-old Mike Briggs, has been accused of similar actions. He's pleaded not guilty to a theft charge and is scheduled to begin trial Dec. 4.

Another former executive at Regional Medical Center in Manchester, 53-year-old Mike Briggs, has been accused of similar actions. He's pleaded not guilty to a theft charge and is scheduled to begin trial Dec. 4.

