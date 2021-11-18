Former Mower County bank employee sentenced for stealing from elderly customer

AUSTIN, Minn. – A former Mower County bank employee is sentenced for stealing from a customer.

Bonnie Ann Kilpatrick, 48 of Austin, was charged in June with felony counts of theft, aggravated forgery, and identity theft. She was accused of forging an elderly woman’s signature in order to illegally withdraw money from her account.

Austin police say it happened while Kilpatrick worked at First Farmers & Merchants Bank and involved 15 separate illegal cash withdrawals. Kilpatrick allegedly told officers she had a gambling problem and all the money she stole had been spent.

Kilpatrick pleaded guilty to one count of theft and was sentenced Thursday to 45 days in jail, five years of supervised probation, and ordered to pay $35,419.88 in restitution.