Former Mohawk assistant coach Ed Lenius passes away

MASON CITY, Iowa -- Former school teacher and Mason City assistant football coach Ed Lenius passed away Sunday while visiting family in Georgia.

Lenius helped win a state championship in 1978 under College Football Hall of Fame coach Barry Alvarez.

"Ed was a great friend, a very loyal coach and a very knowledgeable offensive line coach," Alvarez said. "He did an unbelievable job for me, in my three years at Mason City. He really had a great rapport with the student athletes. Ed was truly special to me."