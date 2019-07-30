MASON CITY, Iowa -- Former school teacher and Mason City assistant football coach Ed Lenius passed away Sunday while visiting family in Georgia.
Lenius helped win a state championship in 1978 under College Football Hall of Fame coach Barry Alvarez.
"Ed was a great friend, a very loyal coach and a very knowledgeable offensive line coach," Alvarez said. "He did an unbelievable job for me, in my three years at Mason City. He really had a great rapport with the student athletes. Ed was truly special to me."
Related Content
- Former Mohawk assistant coach Ed Lenius passes away
- Longtime Vikings assistant coach John Michels dies
- Mohawks tab Krusey as next head football coach
- Energy assistance available
- Mohawks eager to start season
- Mohawk swimmers head to state
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers become first NFL team with 2 full-time female assistant coaches
- Heat assistance available for Minnesotans
- Make room at state for the Mohawks!
Scroll for more content...