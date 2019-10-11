Former Minnesota soccer coach to stand trial for child sex crimes

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A trial has been set for a former southern Minnesota soccer coach accused of sexual contact with minors.

Dustin Gary Beckman, 32 of Rochester, was arrested on May 29 after an investigation that began over two months earlier. Beckman was accused of inappropriately touching a 14-year-old in December 2018. He was charged with 2nd and 4th degree criminal sexual conduct.

At the time of his arrest, Beckman was also charged with 1st and 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct and possession of pornographic work related to incidents in July 2016. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says the allegations involve forced sexual contact with a 14-year-old that Beckman knew through soccer-related activities.

Additional charges of 2nd and 4th degree criminal conduct where then filed against Beckman in June. Authorities say he inappropriately touched a 13-year-old on multiple occasions in the Dover-Eyota weight room in July 2018.

Beckman is now scheduled to stand trial on all charges starting March 23, 2020.