Former Minnesota prison could be converted to coronavirus care

Plan is to open with 11 rooms for patients.

Posted: Mar 21, 2020 1:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

BENSON, Minn. (AP) — Three western Minnesota counties are exploring converting part of a former prison into a center to care for people who have the coronavirus.

Swift, Chippewa and Lac qui Parle counties have asked the owner of the Appleton prison that shuttered in 2010 about using a pod at the prison exclusively for coronavirus patients. The Swift County Monitor reports that boards in the three counties are expected to take votes on the idea next week.

Appleton Area Health Services CEO Lori Andreas said the plan would start with 11 rooms and expand to 77 beds if needed. Tennessee-based CoreCivic says it will provide the facility at no cost.

