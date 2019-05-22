Clear

Former Minnesota caregiver gets 6 months for abuse of resident

A man who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a resident of a St. Cloud senior living facility has been sentenced to nearly six months in jail and faces deportation.

ELK RIVER, Minn. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a resident of a St. Cloud senior living facility has been sentenced to nearly six months in jail and faces deportation.

Jesus Manzanilla Alvarado of Big Lake was sentenced earlier this month in Sherburne County. The 23-year-old Alvarado pleaded guilty May 1 to criminal sexual abuse of a vulnerable adult by a caregiver, a gross misdemeanor.

Manzanilla Alvarado worked at St. Benedict's Senior Community. The Mexico native was in the U.S. under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which protects immigrants brought to the U.S. as children from being deported.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Shawn Neudauer tells the St. Cloud Times that Manzanilla Alvarado's DACA status has been revoked and he will be deported after he completes his sentence.

