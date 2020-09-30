Former Minnesota AG Swanson Responds to Trump's Duluth Rally

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Former D.F.L. Attorney General Lori Swanson is responding to the president's visit to Duluth Wednesday.

Swanson tells KIMT News 3 Minnesotans should be concerned by statements President Trump made during the first presidential debate.

She specifically cited the president's response when moderator Chris Wallance asked if he would condemn white supremacists and the group Proud Boys. Trump responded by saying, "Proud Boys, stand back and standby."

"Those white supremacist groups and violent groups, they're looking for that type of opportunity," Swanson told KIMT News 3. "They're looking for legitimacy, they're looking for an opening to be able to spew their hate, and spew their violence. So I think it's part of what we've seen now as a very troubling track record going back many years with this President."

President Trump's family and top campaign aides argue he simply made a verbal error in not condemning the Proud Boys hate group.