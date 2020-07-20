Former Mayo supervisor must pay $100,000 for embezzling

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A former Mayo Clinic supervisor is sentenced for embezzling parking money.

Timothy Paul Stafford, 48 of Rochester, was charged with 12 felony counts of theft and pleaded guilty to three of them. He was ordered Monday to spend 60 days in jail, 10 years on supervised probation, perform 100 hours of community service, and must pay $100,000 in restitution.

The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office says Stafford, Mayo’s former Parking and Transportation Supervisor, stole the money between September 2015 and March 2016. Stafford was in charge of depositing all cash, checks, and charges collected by parking ramp attendants.

Stafford was arrested in February 2019. He pleaded guilty in August 2019. His sentencing was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.