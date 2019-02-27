Clear
Former Mayo supervisor accused of stealing over $100,000

Charged with 10 felonies.

Posted: Feb. 27, 2019 5:30 PM
Updated: Feb. 27, 2019 5:39 PM
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A former employee is being charged with stealing more than $170,000 from Mayo Clinic.

Timothy Paul Stafford, 47 of Rochester, is accused of five counts of theft by swindle and five counts of theft by diverting corporate property. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office says Stafford is the former Parking and Transportation Supervisor for Mayo and diverted money from deposits for his personal use between September 2015 and March 2016.

According to court documents, Stafford was responsible for making sure all cash, checks, and charges collected by parking ramp attendants were property accounted for and deposited. He was also the one given the job of improving internal Mayo procedures after a 2012 audit of the cash-handling process for parking and transportation.

An anonymous complaint was made in January 2016 about Stafford stealing money from parking ramp deposits. That led to an investigation by Mayo Clinic, as well as the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office before the matter was turned over the Rochester police in late 2018.

“This is a particularly egregious theft,” says Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem. “Not only is it a gross amount of cash, Mr. Stafford used his position of authority and the trust placed in him by his employer to take advantage. It appears that Mr. Stafford used his position to alter procedures and create an environment ripe for his actions.”

If convicted, Stafford could face up to 20 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

