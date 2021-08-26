Former Mayo doc pleads not guilty to invading patient privacy

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A former Mayo Clinic surgeon is pleading not guilty to invading patient privacy.

Ahmad Maher Abdel-Munim Alsughayer, 28 of Saginaw, Michigan, was charged in April with unauthorized computer access, a gross misdemeanor. Investigators say Alsughayer accessed medical records, including nude images of a patient, without authorization or medical need.

No trial date has been set.

Alsughayer and Mayo Clinic are also being sued by three former patients over Alsughayer accessing their medical records, including nude images. A breast cancer patient and two dermatology patients say Mayo could have stopped Alsughayer’s behavior but failed to do so.

One civil trial is scheduled to start in August 2022. No trial date has been set for a second lawsuit.