KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – Former Mayo High School basketball standout and current Cincinnati Bearcat, Gabe Madsen, has announced his decision to opt-out of the remainder of the current season.

In a social media post, Madsen said that the lifestyle COVID-19 is forcing people to live with daily has made achieving balance in his life that allows him to enjoy basketball and day-to-day life, extremely difficult.

Madsen was averaging just over six minutes-per-game this season for Cincinnati.