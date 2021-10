MASON CITY, Iowa - A retired Mason City police officer won nearly $50,000 in the Iowa Lottery.

Alan Haubrich claimed a prize of $48,991 in the Jackpot Party Progressive InstaPlay game for a ticket he bought at Yesway on N. Federal Ave.

“They checked it for me and I about fell over,” Haubrich said with a laugh.

Haubrich said he plans to use part of his winnings to purchase a headstone for his wife, Sandy.

“It couldn’t have come at a better time,” he said.