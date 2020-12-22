Former Mason City fugitive to stand trial for stolen car chase

MASON CITY, Iowa – A former fugitive is pleading not guilty to stealing a vehicle and leading law enforcement on a high speed chase.

Authorities say Joshua Thomas Teeter, 22 of Mason City, drove away from an attempted traffic stop on 290th Street in Mason City on November 18. Court documents say Teeter was driving a stolen vehicle and escaped arrest after a pursuit that hit 80 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone.

Teeter was arrested about a week and a half later in Dubuque County.

He’s pleaded not guilty to eluding while participating in a felony theft and 2nd degree theft of a motor vehicle as a habitual offender.

Teeter is scheduled to stand trial beginning February 23, 2021.