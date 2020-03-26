Former Mason City fugitive pleads not guilty to meth, pot possession

MASON CITY, Iowa – A former fugitive pleads not guilty to drug possession.
Dakota James Veal, 25 of Mason City, is charged with possession of methamphetamine-3rd or subsequent offense and possession of marijuana-3rd of subsequent offense.
Law enforcement says Veal was wanted on numerous probation violations when he was finally arrested on February 24 in the 1700 block of N. Pennsylvania Avenue in Mason City. The arresting officers say Veal had a small container of meth and a small baggie of marijuana on him when he was taken into custody.
A trial is set to begin on May 19.
