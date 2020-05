Former Mason City fugitive pleads guilty to meth crime

MASON CITY, Iowa – A former fugitive takes a plea deal on a drug charge.

Dakota James Veal, 25 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine-3rd offense. Veal was wanted for multiple probation violations when he was finally arrested on February 24 in Mason City. Law enforcement says he had a small container of meth and a small baggie of marijuana in his possession.

Veal’s sentencing is scheduled for July 6.