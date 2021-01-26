Former Mason City fugitive pleads guilty in stolen vehicle chase

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man is pleading guilty to a high speed chase in a stolen vehicle.

Joshua Thomas Teeter, 23 of Mason City, has entered a guilty plea to charges of eluding and 2nd degree theft. He was accused of driving away from an attempted traffic stop on 290th Street in Mason City on November 18, 2020, leading to a chase that hit 80 miles an hour before Teeter escaped.

Law enforcement says he was driving a stolen vehicle and was arrested in later November in Dubuque.

Teeter’s sentencing is now set for March 22.