Former Mason City firefighter pleads guilty to sex with teen

MASON CITY, Iowa – A plea change is entered in the case of 3rd degree sexual abuse.
Gendel Benjamin Ugale Bimbo, 30 and now living in San Diego, is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old at the Hampton Inn and Suites in Mason City in January. His sentencing is set for January 21, 2020.
Bimbo used to work for the Mason City Fire Department.
