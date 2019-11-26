Former Mason City firefighter pleads guilty to sex with teen

MASON CITY, Iowa – A plea change is entered in the case of 3rd degree sexual abuse.

Gendel Benjamin Ugale Bimbo, 30 and now living in San Diego, is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old at the Hampton Inn and Suites in Mason City in January. His sentencing is set for January 21, 2020.

Bimbo used to work for the Mason City Fire Department.