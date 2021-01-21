Former Mason City YWCA building to be redeveloped

MASON CITY, Iowa - The YWCA Building at the corner of State and Adams has seen many uses over the years. And it brings up a lot of memories for those that have set foot inside of it.

Minnesota artists Susanne Crane and Elisha Marin have visited Mason City before, and have an appreciation for the preservation of older buildings in the River City.

"Mason City has really invested in its historic downtown, and its arts and music culture. You can tell people in Mason City love the arts. Those are the things that make communities livable," Marin says.

While in town for an exhibition at the MacNider Art Museum in November 2019, Crane and Marin took in the architecture and sculptures in downtown; Marin noticed the 'for sale' sign out front of the YWCA Building just a few blocks away. They toured the building, and knew an investment into the building could work.

"There are people in their 90s who went to teen dances in the building. People who did their first swimming lessons," Marin says.

"People will walk up to us and say 'Hi' and tell us what their connection to the building is," Crane says.

Drawing inspiration from Artspace, Inc., a large arts non-profit that redevelops older buildings, Crane and Marin recently purchased the building, under the name 2 Artists, LLC. Both say there are big plans for the revered space.

"That includes long and short term residential use, as well as artist studios, performance space, other offices for other businesses and ventures. What's really exciting, as a longer term goal, we hope to have a community garden within the building at some point."

Both Crane and Marin say the building has so much potential, and want to preserve and incorporate the past.

"People on the street are so excited that something is going to happen with that building. It made people feel uneasy to have a building of that stature that close to the Park Inn and Central Park, sitting derelict. I think that people are breathing a sigh of relief that somebody's going to take it over and work with the history of the building," Crane says.

Mason City city council is working with Crane and Marin on a funding application to the Iowa Economic Development Authority for the project as part of the Community Catalyst Building Remediation Program. If the application is approved, construction could begin later this year.