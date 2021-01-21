Clear

Former Mason City YWCA building to be redeveloped

Two Minnesota-based artists are looking to redevelop the building into a multi-use space featuring residences, studios, performance space, offices and a hydroponic community garden

Posted: Jan 21, 2021 1:47 AM
Updated: Jan 21, 2021 1:48 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - The YWCA Building at the corner of State and Adams has seen many uses over the years. And it brings up a lot of memories for those that have set foot inside of it.

Minnesota artists Susanne Crane and Elisha Marin have visited Mason City before, and have an appreciation for the preservation of older buildings in the River City.

"Mason City has really invested in its historic downtown, and its arts and music culture. You can tell people in Mason City love the arts. Those are the things that make communities livable," Marin says.

While in town for an exhibition at the MacNider Art Museum in November 2019, Crane and Marin took in the architecture and sculptures in downtown; Marin noticed the 'for sale' sign out front of the YWCA Building just a few blocks away. They toured the building, and knew an investment into the building could work.

"There are people in their 90s who went to teen dances in the building. People who did their first swimming lessons," Marin says.

"People will walk up to us and say 'Hi' and tell us what their connection to the building is," Crane says.

Drawing inspiration from Artspace, Inc., a large arts non-profit that redevelops older buildings, Crane and Marin recently purchased the building, under the name 2 Artists, LLC. Both say there are big plans for the revered space.

"That includes long and short term residential use, as well as artist studios, performance space, other offices for other businesses and ventures. What's really exciting, as a longer term goal, we hope to have a community garden within the building at some point."

Both Crane and Marin say the building has so much potential, and want to preserve and incorporate the past.

"People on the street are so excited that something is going to happen with that building. It made people feel uneasy to have a building of that stature that close to the Park Inn and Central Park, sitting derelict. I think that people are breathing a sigh of relief that somebody's going to take it over and work with the history of the building," Crane says.

Mason City city council is working with Crane and Marin on a funding application to the Iowa Economic Development Authority for the project as part of the Community Catalyst Building Remediation Program. If the application is approved, construction could begin later this year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 448268

Reported Deaths: 6013
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin931011480
Ramsey40016739
Dakota33072340
Anoka30999364
Washington20164228
Stearns17871187
St. Louis13690241
Scott1195496
Wright11614104
Olmsted1048475
Sherburne821365
Carver694836
Clay653280
Rice606868
Kandiyohi554371
Blue Earth541033
Crow Wing482774
Otter Tail457167
Chisago452732
Benton420186
Winona389646
Douglas374166
Nobles370846
Mower365529
Goodhue347958
Polk328658
McLeod325345
Morrison311744
Beltrami310347
Lyon302236
Becker284939
Itasca284543
Isanti282841
Carlton280043
Steele27379
Pine266713
Freeborn245321
Todd231730
Nicollet224636
Brown215134
Mille Lacs214246
Le Sueur210015
Cass207623
Meeker199733
Waseca189316
Wabasha17083
Martin170026
Roseau165416
Hubbard149338
Redwood139727
Renville137539
Houston135913
Dodge13474
Chippewa131332
Cottonwood127218
Fillmore12355
Wadena120116
Rock110212
Sibley10857
Aitkin108433
Watonwan10668
Faribault105916
Pennington99215
Kanabec97818
Pipestone94423
Yellow Medicine93714
Murray8815
Jackson85610
Swift83418
Pope7385
Marshall70215
Stevens7018
Clearwater68514
Lac qui Parle65716
Lake63715
Wilkin6259
Koochiching59610
Lincoln4841
Big Stone4573
Unassigned43768
Grant4298
Norman4248
Mahnomen4107
Kittson37219
Red Lake3174
Traverse2503
Lake of the Woods1951
Cook1140

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 305606

Reported Deaths: 4278
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk45754449
Linn17795275
Scott15444163
Black Hawk13773236
Woodbury13016175
Johnson1211749
Dubuque11387150
Pottawattamie8992112
Dallas888671
Story869434
Webster469771
Cerro Gordo466768
Sioux455157
Clinton450361
Warren443938
Marshall427761
Buena Vista393429
Muscatine390477
Des Moines381841
Plymouth350368
Wapello344198
Jasper321959
Lee317130
Marion304952
Jones271349
Henry264330
Carroll255434
Bremer245048
Crawford231022
Boone218417
Washington217632
Benton209444
Mahaska193136
Jackson192031
Tama187757
Dickinson186026
Delaware173736
Kossuth173644
Clay168820
Wright164824
Fayette162322
Hamilton160029
Buchanan159923
Winneshiek155719
Harrison155162
Hardin154729
Cedar153219
Clayton151448
Butler148224
Page144715
Floyd139636
Cherokee139027
Mills136416
Lyon135332
Poweshiek132724
Hancock130224
Allamakee127928
Iowa125422
Calhoun12279
Grundy121226
Jefferson120724
Madison12039
Winnebago119429
Mitchell116234
Louisa115030
Cass113341
Chickasaw111612
Sac111215
Emmet110831
Appanoose110538
Union108822
Humboldt105519
Guthrie103024
Shelby102926
Franklin102418
Unassigned9310
Palo Alto9079
Montgomery85622
Keokuk85026
Howard84219
Monroe81218
Clarke7957
Pocahontas77611
Ida74630
Greene6927
Davis69121
Adair68820
Lucas6508
Monona64016
Osceola6409
Worth6113
Taylor5949
Fremont5126
Van Buren49712
Decatur4894
Ringgold4389
Audubon4158
Wayne41421
Adams2963
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: 24°
Mason City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 22°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 20°
A roller coaster of temperatures
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SAW: Matt Mahoney

Image

City council approves $85k upgrade to Emergency Operations Center

Image

Emergency Operations Center set to get an upgrade

Image

Legends to be torn down

Image

Biden Administration impact on investments

Image

Rochester Terminates Lease for Legends Bar & Grill

Image

City council terminates Legends lease, moves forward with demolition plans

Image

First round of vaccine completed at Good Shepard

Image

City Council discusses future of Legends property

Image

Catholic Presidency

Community Events