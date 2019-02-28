Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Former Lourdes coach pleads guilty to child sex crimes

Kevin Rust Kevin Rust

Man arrested in July 2018 in Wisconsin.

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 12:52 PM
Updated: Feb. 28, 2019 12:54 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

BARRON, Wisconsin – A former Rochester high school tennis coach is pleading guilty to child sex crimes in Wisconsin.

Kevin J. Rust, 59 of Minnetonka, entered a guilty plea Wednesday to 2nd degree attempted sexual assault of a child and child enticement for sexual contact. He was arrested in July 2018 for crimes in Barron County, Wisconsin.

Rust coached tennis for many years at Lourdes High School until stepping down in 2009.

His sentencing is set for June 7.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
13° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 3°
Albert Lea
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 5°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 6°
Charles City
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 1°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
11° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -3°
Tracking cold temperatures and more snow chances.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Friday Snow and Weekend Cold

Image

MNDOT continues to battle the blizzard

Image

Meet this week's Student Athlete of the Week

Image

West Hancock vs. North Mahaska highlights

Image

Gun control bill

Image

Newlyweds talk fairytale wedding

Image

Cohen testimony

Image

Animal shelters dealing with snow

Image

Theft from Mayo Clinic

Image

Albert Lea Record Set for Water Main Breaks

Community Events