Former Lourdes coach pleads guilty to child sex crimes

BARRON, Wisconsin – A former Rochester high school tennis coach is pleading guilty to child sex crimes in Wisconsin.

Kevin J. Rust, 59 of Minnetonka, entered a guilty plea Wednesday to 2nd degree attempted sexual assault of a child and child enticement for sexual contact. He was arrested in July 2018 for crimes in Barron County, Wisconsin.

Rust coached tennis for many years at Lourdes High School until stepping down in 2009.

His sentencing is set for June 7.