Former Iowa teacher accused of stealing more than $54K from union

A former Waterloo teacher has been accused of stealing money from the teachers union.
U.S. District Court records say Anthony Dehl is charged with wire fraud.
His attorney didn't immediately return a call Thursday from The Associated Press.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that Dehl is accused of taking more than $54,000 from the union's accounts over about five years, when he was the union's treasurer.
Authorities say he used some of the money for gambling.
