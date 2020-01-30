Clear

Former Iowa teacher accused of stealing more than $54K from union

Authorities say he used some of the money for gambling.

Posted: Jan 30, 2020 8:23 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

A former Waterloo teacher has been accused of stealing money from the teachers union.

U.S. District Court records say Anthony Dehl is charged with wire fraud.

His attorney didn't immediately return a call Thursday from The Associated Press.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that Dehl is accused of taking more than $54,000 from the union's accounts over about five years, when he was the union's treasurer.

