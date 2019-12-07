Former Iowa sports radio host pleads guilty to fraud

DES MOINES, Iowa - A former Des Moines sports radio host accused of swindling at least eight people out of $1.5 million has pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud.

The Des Moines Register reports that 60-year-old Marty Tirrell entered the plea Friday in federal court. He faces up to 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced on April 7.

Prosecutors say Tirrell told investors he could buy sports tickets with their money, resell them, and split the profit with them. But prosecutors say Tirrell soon began lying to the victims and sending them bad checks while spending their money on personal items or to pay back other investors.