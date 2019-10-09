Former Iowa prep football coach charged for threatening official

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa - A former Iowa prep football coach has been charged with harassment for allegedly telling an official he was going to “F------ kill him” during a game Friday night.

Jason Storm, 44, had to be restrained from attacking the official by other members of the coaching staff and was escorted from the stadium, according to court documents.

The alleged incident stemmed from a hit to the Des Moines Lincoln quarterback, who is Storm’s son, during the game against Dowling Catholic.

Storm resigned over the weekend.

"I believe I should not have said some of the words I said. Yes, I used profanity," Storm told KCCI in Des Moines. "I believe coaches should be held to a higher standard and we should not act like that."