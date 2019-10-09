Clear

Former Iowa prep football coach charged for threatening official

A former Iowa prep football coach has been charged with harassment for allegedly telling an official he was going to “F------ kill him” during a game Friday night.

Posted: Oct 9, 2019 9:48 AM
Updated: Oct 9, 2019 9:50 AM

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa - A former Iowa prep football coach has been charged with harassment for allegedly telling an official he was going to “F------ kill him” during a game Friday night.

Jason Storm, 44, had to be restrained from attacking the official by other members of the coaching staff and was escorted from the stadium, according to court documents. 

The alleged incident stemmed from a hit to the Des Moines Lincoln quarterback, who is Storm’s son, during the game against Dowling Catholic.

Storm resigned over the weekend.

"I believe I should not have said some of the words I said. Yes, I used profanity," Storm told KCCI in Des Moines. "I believe coaches should be held to a higher standard and we should not act like that."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Tracking a big change later this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester man arrested for alleged random stabbing

Image

Austin students prepare for Phesant Opener

Image

Preparing for Winter roads

Image

Fire Prevention Week

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: We've heard about the snow, but what about the rain?

Image

Stewartville sweeps Kasson-Mantorville

Image

Twins react to postseason sweep to Yankees

Image

Continuing coverage: "Save the Track"

Image

Bringing "Harry Potter" to the classroom

Community Events