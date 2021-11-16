Former Iowa police officer facing sex abuses charges involving a juvenile

PLEASANTVILLE, Iowa - A former police officer in Iowa is facing involving child sex crimes.

The Iowa DCI announced Tuesday that Alec Veatch, 24, of Norwalk, is facing charges of third-degree sexual abuse, enticing a minor and lascivious acts with a minor.

On Friday, at the request of the Pleasantville Police Department, a criminal investigation began into allegations between a then-police officer and a 15-year-old juvenile.

On Monday, Veatch was arrested at his home.

Court documents state Veatch took the minor female to his house, provided alcohol and committed sex acts on the victim.

Veatch was transported to the Jasper County Jail on a $17,000 bond. He has since posted bond and has been released.