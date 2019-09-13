Former Iowa and ISU athletes are teaming up for a 'Game Day Build'

SHEFFIELD, Iowa – Before the Cyclones and Hawkeyes take the field on Saturday, some famous alumni are teaming up for a good cause.

Sukup Manufacturing Co. says they’ll be building a Sukup Safe T Home® immediately south of Reiman Plaza, south of the Sukup Endzone Club. The “Game Day Build” will start at 11 am and the following Iowa and Iowa State athletes have confirmed they’ll be there:

Tim Dwight Iowa FB

Sage Rosenfels ISU FB

Dallas Clark Iowa FB

Lyndsey Fennelly ISU BB

Jeff Woody ISU FB

Jack Whitver ISU FB

Stacy (Frese) Huber ISU BB

Kyven Gadson ISU Wrestling

Ben Bruns ISU FB

Kelsey Bolte Carper ISU BB

Tracy (Paustian) Deal ISU BB

Bret Culbertson ISU FB

Chad Greenway Iowa FB

Jess Settles Iowa BB

Naz Mitrou-Long ISU BB

Georges Niang ISU BB

Derek Pagel Iowa FB

Peter McMahon Iowa FB

Todd Bandhauer ISU FB

Bethan Vier Iowa Volleyball

Austin Vier Iowa FB

Jadda Buckley ISU BB

The Sukup Safe T Home® is a hurricane-proof structure the company created from a modified grain bin which is hurricane-, earthquake-, fire-, termite-, and machete-proof, and can be constructed in six hours. The company says there are nearly 400 Safe T Homes® around the world in places like Haiti and Uganda.

A team of former student athletes also built a Sukup Safe T Home® ahead of the 2018 Cy-Hawk™ Series football game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.