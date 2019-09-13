SHEFFIELD, Iowa – Before the Cyclones and Hawkeyes take the field on Saturday, some famous alumni are teaming up for a good cause.
Sukup Manufacturing Co. says they’ll be building a Sukup Safe T Home® immediately south of Reiman Plaza, south of the Sukup Endzone Club. The “Game Day Build” will start at 11 am and the following Iowa and Iowa State athletes have confirmed they’ll be there:
Tim Dwight Iowa FB
Sage Rosenfels ISU FB
Dallas Clark Iowa FB
Lyndsey Fennelly ISU BB
Jeff Woody ISU FB
Jack Whitver ISU FB
Stacy (Frese) Huber ISU BB
Kyven Gadson ISU Wrestling
Ben Bruns ISU FB
Kelsey Bolte Carper ISU BB
Tracy (Paustian) Deal ISU BB
Bret Culbertson ISU FB
Chad Greenway Iowa FB
Jess Settles Iowa BB
Naz Mitrou-Long ISU BB
Georges Niang ISU BB
Derek Pagel Iowa FB
Peter McMahon Iowa FB
Todd Bandhauer ISU FB
Bethan Vier Iowa Volleyball
Austin Vier Iowa FB
Jadda Buckley ISU BB
The Sukup Safe T Home® is a hurricane-proof structure the company created from a modified grain bin which is hurricane-, earthquake-, fire-, termite-, and machete-proof, and can be constructed in six hours. The company says there are nearly 400 Safe T Homes® around the world in places like Haiti and Uganda.
A team of former student athletes also built a Sukup Safe T Home® ahead of the 2018 Cy-Hawk™ Series football game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Related Content
- Former Iowa and ISU athletes are teaming up for a 'Game Day Build'
- Traffic changes being made for the Iowa/ISU football game
- ISU president in North Iowa Monday
- Slain student honored before ISU football game
- Canceled openers leave ISU, Huskers scrambling to find games
- Concussion insurance now being offered to Iowa male student athletes
- Breaking down concussion insurance for Iowa prep athletes
- Iowa St QB Kyle Kempt day to day for No. 5 Oklahoma game
- Sales halted for Iowa Lottery scratch game
- Iowa coach Fran McCaffery suspended 2 games