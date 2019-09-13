Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Former Iowa and ISU athletes are teaming up for a 'Game Day Build'

Sukup Safe T Home® to be built near Jack Trice Stadium.

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 12:44 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

SHEFFIELD, Iowa – Before the Cyclones and Hawkeyes take the field on Saturday, some famous alumni are teaming up for a good cause.

Sukup Manufacturing Co. says they’ll be building a Sukup Safe T Home® immediately south of Reiman Plaza, south of the Sukup Endzone Club. The “Game Day Build” will start at 11 am and the following Iowa and Iowa State athletes have confirmed they’ll be there:

Tim Dwight Iowa FB
Sage Rosenfels ISU FB
Dallas Clark Iowa FB
Lyndsey Fennelly ISU BB
Jeff Woody ISU FB
Jack Whitver ISU FB
Stacy (Frese) Huber ISU BB
Kyven Gadson ISU Wrestling
Ben Bruns ISU FB
Kelsey Bolte Carper ISU BB
Tracy (Paustian) Deal ISU BB
Bret Culbertson ISU FB
Chad Greenway Iowa FB
Jess Settles Iowa BB
Naz Mitrou-Long ISU BB
Georges Niang ISU BB
Derek Pagel Iowa FB
Peter McMahon Iowa FB
Todd Bandhauer ISU FB
Bethan Vier Iowa Volleyball
Austin Vier Iowa FB
Jadda Buckley ISU BB

The Sukup Safe T Home® is a hurricane-proof structure the company created from a modified grain bin which is hurricane-, earthquake-, fire-, termite-, and machete-proof, and can be constructed in six hours. The company says there are nearly 400 Safe T Homes® around the world in places like Haiti and Uganda.

A team of former student athletes also built a Sukup Safe T Home® ahead of the 2018 Cy-Hawk™ Series football game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Tracking a cooler Friday with rebounding temperatures for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Drone video: Austin flooding

Image

Ten candidates hit the debate stage

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Pine Island AD to take responsibility for volleyball program

Image

Byron holds off Hayfield in HVL matchup

Image

Triple Crown Winner Tests Positive For Performance Enhancer

Image

Handling severe weather at school

Image

My Fair Trade

Image

Continuing coverage: repaving Federal Ave.

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/12

Community Events